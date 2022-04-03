CHRIS DUQUE — Nederland updates street improvement, games room

As we start the month of April, the City of Nederland continues to be busy with a number of projects and issues.

STREET IMPROVEMENTS

The City Council approved an agreement with Jefferson County, Pct. 2 for assistance with road improvement. The City and County will work together to complete chip seal improvements to the following roads: 11th Street (Boston Ave to Detroit), Chicago Avenue (11th St. to 11th St.), Franklin Avenue (16th St. to 21st St.), Avenue I (14th St. to Twin City Hwy), Kent Avenue (12th St. to Twin City Hwy), Avenue A (S. 12th St to S. 14 ½ St.), and Avenue G (S. 37th St. to Hardy Ave).

The City Council has also awarded bid for the 2022 Flexible Pavement Rehabilitation project (hot mix overlays) to Texas Materials Group, Inc. dba Gulf Coast, a CRH Co., in the amount of $1,704,166.50.

The bid includes the following streets: Boston Avenue (11th St. to 9th St.), Beauxart Garden Road (Holmes/Smith Road back to the concrete pavement), Hardy Avenue (Ave A to Ave H), S. 33rd Street (Hardy Ave to Nederland Ave), S. 25th Street (Nederland Ave to Ave H), 10th Street (Helena Ave to Boston Ave), and 9th Street (Helena Ave to Nederland Ave).

This road project shall be paid via the Street Improvement Fund (a portion of sales tax is dedicated for street improvements as authorized by the voters in 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019) and 2021 Certificates of Obligation.

Previously, the City awarded bid for the 2022 Concrete Pavement Improvements project to MK Constructors in the amount of $867,449; this project includes concrete street repairs and drainage improvement on 30th Street (Nederland Ave to West Atlanta) and concrete street repairs to Avenue H (S. 14th St to S. 29th St.).

This work is on-going.

Finally, the Texas Department of Transportation has started work on Twin City Highway between north of Luling Avenue to Avenue B.

The road maintenance project includes re-surfacing the lanes.

Due to TxDOT’s constrained street right-of-way, the project will not include widening the lanes or adding sidewalks.

TxDOT is scheduled to complete the project by September.

GAME ROOM PUBLIC HEARING

Bulldog Express, the convenience store located at the corner of Twin City Highway and Jackson Avenue, has submitted a request for game room machines.

In accordance with the Game Room Ordinance (adopted in 2017), the City Council has scheduled a Public Hearing April 18 at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall to solicit input, questions, etc. from any interested party regarding this request.

In 2017, the City adopted an ordinance prescribing regulations of game rooms. At the April 18 meeting, only the Public Hearing will be held; no action will be taken on the request.

2022 CITY & NISD ELECTION

This year, the City of Nederland was scheduled to hold an election for three positions on the City Council – mayor, councilmember ward 2, and councilmember ward 4.

This planned election has been cancelled due to the three positions having uncontested candidates.

Mayor Don Albanese filed for re-election and received no opposing candidate.

The incumbent Councilmember ward 2 decided not to run for re-election; current Councilmember Sylvia Root filed for the councilmember ward 2 position and received no opposing candidate.

With the incumbent Councilmember ward 4 filing for the ward 2 position, David Guillot filed for the ward 4 position and received no opposing candidate.

Therefore, the City’s May 2022 general election was cancelled, and all three will be sworn into office on May 16.

However, there is a competitive election for the Nederland Independent School District board of trustees.

In accordance with state law, the City and NISD hold joint elections. While the City’s election is cancelled, the City will host voting at City Hall (207 North 12th Street); no voting will take place at the NISD Administration Building.

Early voting begins April 25 and ends May 3.

April 26 and May 3 are the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. voting dates; and there is no weekend voting.

Election Day is May 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

UPCOMING EVENTS

On Monday, April 11, the City Manager will host the second TOWN HALL meeting of the year.

The TOWN HALL will begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall (in-person) and broadcast via Facebook Live from the City of Nederland’s Facebook page.

First Baptist Church is hosting their annual Easter Fest April 16 at Doornbos Park. The event is open to the public. More details will be posted soon.

The National Day of Prayer event is May 5 in front of City Hall.

Information regarding the 2022 Swimming Pool Season will be shared later this month.

In May, the City will start the fiscal year 2022-23 budget process. Any suggestions, concerns or interests in adding, amending or eliminating City services should be addressed to the City Manager’s Office as the budget preparation begins.

We hope everyone had an enjoyable time at the 2022 Nederland Heritage Festival.

The NHF director, board and volunteers did an incredible job. The City employees (police officers, firefighters, public works employees, etc.) who worked the event did a great job as well.

We look forward to next year’s NHF!

If there are any questions regarding City operations, please contact the City Manager’s Office at (409) 723-1503.

Chris Duque is city manager for Nederland. He can be reached at CDuque@ci.nederland.tx.us.