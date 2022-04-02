Man’s body found near water in Port Arthur

Port Arthur police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body found Saturday near a body of water.

Police Chief Tim Duriso said the discovery was made by a fisherman with the call coming in between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The location was off Memorial Boulevard, north heading toward the Texas 73 east Groves exit.

Dursio said the body is of a Hispanic man.

He said the body did not appear to have been in the water for long. Foul play has not been ruled out, but there were no apparent signs of foul play, Dursio said.