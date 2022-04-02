KATHIE’S KORNER — Kleaning my Korner is an annual must-do tradition

Please forgive the spelling on both of my title words.

If you know me personally, you know I’m a “grammar cop,” always noticing typos

when shopping, incorrect store signs and billboards. When I’m proof-reading a document that needs to be corrected or adjusted, “I’m your girl.”

I try not to be obnoxious about it, but, since I took typing, business machines and speed-reading classes in high school, my eyes automatically spell everything, catching every error.

Just finished going through our files in our office to set aside the previous year,

filling a container, alphabetizing and sorting them for Mike as he prepares our taxes.

I then make new files for our current year.

I also go through clothing, keeping my closet current and organized, avoiding “clutter” and blessing others who might need my extras. I always give away good stuff, no matter what it is, never old or damaged goods. I want to bless others and reap a good, clean, harvest.

I believe in “sowing and reaping” from my Bible Scriptures. Mark 4:1-20 NKJ; you might enjoy the Parable of the Sower.

Living in the area of Texas we live in, on the gulf, by the water, we deal with critters, small and large depending on the time of day and year. We try to eliminate “creepy, crawly” ones near our food, sealed or not, so we have an exterminator who comes every couple months and sprays with their equipment, inside and out ( which is safe for humans).

One time, I took everything out of my pantry, including my cookbook collection, and cleaned the shelves. They sprayed, and hours later I re-organized everything, sealed the unsealed and moved my cookbooks to a new location on a new bookcase with several new covers.

I really enjoyed going through my books, even eliminated some that were not part of my current plan.

I also endeavor to keep the corners of my mind uncluttered, tidy and clean. I’ve found in all my years of experience and study, the scriptures that God’s plan and path have for me include renewing my mind, according to Romans 12:2. The Scriptures teach, encourage and remind us of how wonderful and unconditionally God loves us and is always there.

So, believe me, this scripture is so critical at this time in our world. Grab it and wash your brains, closets and other “korners” you know need cleaning.

Feel free to share this column, for others spring cleaning chores and joy.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.