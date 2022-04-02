1 killed; 2 children & adult sent to hospital in major Saturday morning crash

Published 12:48 pm Saturday, April 2, 2022

By PA News

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police responded to the 2300 block of I-10 East (eastbound service road) at 5:43 a.m. today in reference to a major vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed a silver Chevy sedan struck a tree in the 2300 block between Louisiana Park and Jackson Square.

An adult female passenger was deceased when officers arrived.

The adult male and the two children were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The deceased victim’s name is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.

The investigation is on-going.

