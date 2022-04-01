PHOTO GALLERY — Preview the new exhibit at Museum of the Gulf Coast

The exhibit “Woman, the Spirit of the Universe” will be displayed at the Museum of the Gulf Coast from Friday (March 25) through May 30 in the Dunn Gallery of the Museum of the Gulf Coast.

Carolyn Marks Johnson designed and created bronze collars honoring 21 women throughout history who have made a difference in the struggle for women’s rights.

“The collar is my icon for a gender-based social statement to uplift the woman honored with a symbol of her life,” Johnson said. “Not all such women could be included in this exhibit, but the representatives here take in many others. You will notice that both Margaret Brent and Abigail Adams surrounded themselves with lace. I think both women used lace as a disguise for their very strong personalities and intelligence.

“Collar styles change, and as we move into the 21st century, our strong women wear the same type of collar, which I see frequently on women in the political world.”

