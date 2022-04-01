Groves Police Department responses & arrests: March 23-29

Groves police responded to the following calls from March 23 to March 29:

March 23

Edgar Eaton Jr., 74, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ open alcohol container and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 6000 block of Sarah Jane Road.

March 24

An assault was reported in the 5000 block of 32

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of FM 366.

Robert Broussard, 43, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5000 block of Monroe.

March 25

A theft was reported in the 4100 block of Garfield.

A theft was reported in the 3800 block of Boyd.

An information report was taken at the 2400 block of Post Oak.

March 26

Rebecca Roggenkamp ,47, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2500 block of Main.

Emmanuel Castro, 25, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6000 block of 39 th Street.

Maisie Fox, 47, was arrested for assault in the 4300 block of Garfield.

Steven Theriot, 38, was arrested for assault in the 4300 block of Garfield.

Dominique Reed, 29, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of 39 th Street.