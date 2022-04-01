Groves Police Department responses & arrests: March 23-29

Published 12:24 am Friday, April 1, 2022

By PA News

Groves police responded to the following calls from March 23 to March 29:

March 23

  • Edgar Eaton Jr., 74, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ open alcohol container and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 6000 block of Sarah Jane Road.

March 24

  • Robert Broussard, 43, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5000 block of Monroe.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of FM 366.
  • An assault was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.

March 25

  • An information report was taken at the 2400 block of Post Oak.
  • A theft was reported in the 3800 block of Boyd.
  • A theft was reported in the 4100 block of Garfield.

March 26

  • Rebecca Roggenkamp ,47, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2500 block of Main.
  • Emmanuel Castro, 25, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
  • Maisie Fox, 47, was arrested for assault in the 4300 block of Garfield.
  • Steven Theriot, 38, was arrested for assault in the 4300 block of Garfield.
  • Dominique Reed, 29, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of 39th Street.
  • Mark Church, 63, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5400 block of West Parkway.

March 27

  • Gary Mitcham, 45, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5600 block of West Parkway.

March 28

  • Terrielle Ford, 33, was arrested for warrants other Agency, possession of a controlled substance, resist arrest/search or transport and assault against public servant in the 6700 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • John Savoy, 28, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3800 block of Boyd.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 4100 block of Wilson.
  • An assault was reported in the 5600 block of Baird.

March 29

  • Roland Wilkinson, 46, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4700 block of Main.
  • Christina Jarrell, 42, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4700 block of Main.
  • Alex Boudreaux, 58, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4700 block of Main.

