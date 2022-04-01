Groves Police Department responses & arrests: March 23-29
Published 12:24 am Friday, April 1, 2022
Groves police responded to the following calls from March 23 to March 29:
March 23
- Edgar Eaton Jr., 74, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ open alcohol container and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 6000 block of Sarah Jane Road.
March 24
- Robert Broussard, 43, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5000 block of Monroe.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of FM 366.
- An assault was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
March 25
- An information report was taken at the 2400 block of Post Oak.
- A theft was reported in the 3800 block of Boyd.
- A theft was reported in the 4100 block of Garfield.
March 26
- Rebecca Roggenkamp ,47, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2500 block of Main.
- Emmanuel Castro, 25, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
- Maisie Fox, 47, was arrested for assault in the 4300 block of Garfield.
- Steven Theriot, 38, was arrested for assault in the 4300 block of Garfield.
- Dominique Reed, 29, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4800 block of 39th Street.
- Mark Church, 63, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
March 27
- Gary Mitcham, 45, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5600 block of West Parkway.
March 28
- Terrielle Ford, 33, was arrested for warrants other Agency, possession of a controlled substance, resist arrest/search or transport and assault against public servant in the 6700 block of Gulfway Drive.
- John Savoy, 28, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3800 block of Boyd.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 4100 block of Wilson.
- An assault was reported in the 5600 block of Baird.
March 29
- Roland Wilkinson, 46, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4700 block of Main.
- Christina Jarrell, 42, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4700 block of Main.
- Alex Boudreaux, 58, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4700 block of Main.