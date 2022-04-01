Groves Firefighter of the Year named

GROVES — As a volunteer firefighter, Ryan Hearn wanted to make sure he had the skills needed to be a part of the team.

To do so he put himself through fire academy though it was not required of him.

A Groves native, Hearn said he was drawn to the duties of being a volunteer firefighter to help his community and to help others.

He was recently named the 2021 Groves Fire Department Otis Barnes Fireman of the Year.

“It means the world to me,” Hearn said. “It’s an honor.”

Hearn works at Ineos Chemical Company in Port Neches when not working as a volunteer firefighter.

Groves Firefighter Josh Nelson described Hearn as dedicated, saying he put in the hard work and is willing to learn more about the job to serve the citizens of Groves.

“Ryan spends a lot of time down here and loves the fire service,” Nelson said. “If someone needs help he’s the first one to help where he can.”

Typically individuals chosen as firefighter of the year have been with the department for more than a couple of years. For Hearn to be chosen after two years shows his dedication, Nelson said.

As for the training at the fire academy, Nelson said Hearn did that all on his own.

“Nobody asked him to do that,” Nelson said.

The award is named after the late Otis Barnes was a member of the Groves Volunteer Fire Department for more than 50 years.

Groves City Council honored Hearn earlier this naming March 28, 2022 Ryan Hearn Day in the city of Groves.

“The Groves Fire Department is really proud of Ryan Hearn for how far he’s come and for how hard he works and for his dedication to the citizens of Groves,” Nelson said.

