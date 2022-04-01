Groves Firefighter of the Year named

Published 12:28 am Friday, April 1, 2022

By Mary Meaux

Ryan Hearn was recently named the 2021 Groves Fire Department Otis Barnes Fireman of the Year. (Mary Meaux/The News)

GROVES — As a volunteer firefighter, Ryan Hearn wanted to make sure he had the skills needed to be a part of the team.

To do so he put himself through fire academy though it was not required of him.

A Groves native, Hearn said he was drawn to the duties of being a volunteer firefighter to help his community and to help others.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

He was recently named the 2021 Groves Fire Department Otis Barnes Fireman of the Year.

“It means the world to me,” Hearn said. “It’s an honor.”

Hearn works at Ineos Chemical Company in Port Neches when not working as a volunteer firefighter.

Ryan Hearn is a volunteer firefighter with Groves Fire Department. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Groves Firefighter Josh Nelson described Hearn as dedicated, saying he put in the hard work and is willing to learn more about the job to serve the citizens of Groves.

“Ryan spends a lot of time down here and loves the fire service,” Nelson said. “If someone needs help he’s the first one to help where he can.”

Typically individuals chosen as firefighter of the year have been with the department for more than a couple of years. For Hearn to be chosen after two years shows his dedication, Nelson said.

As for the training at the fire academy, Nelson said Hearn did that all on his own.

“Nobody asked him to do that,” Nelson said.

The award is named after the late Otis Barnes was a member of the Groves Volunteer Fire Department for more than 50 years.

Groves City Council honored Hearn earlier this naming March 28, 2022 Ryan Hearn Day in the city of Groves.

“The Groves Fire Department is really proud of Ryan Hearn for how far he’s come and for how hard he works and for his dedication to the citizens of Groves,” Nelson said. 

TAKE A LOOK: Groves debuts new fire department  

More News

Nederland police officer celebrated for 2 life-saving acts

PHOTO GALLERY — Preview the new exhibit at Museum of the Gulf Coast

Groves Police Department responses & arrests: March 23-29

Probable cause affidavit details killing, moving of pregnant 16-year-old’s body

Print Article