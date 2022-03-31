Nederland testing recycling drop-off event April 2

NEDERLAND — The City of Nederland has partnered with Recyclops to conduct a Recycling Drop-Off Event on Saturday.

This is a trial program to assess demand and utilization of recycling services. Recycling materials will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 515 Hardy Avenue (where the old recycling bins were located).

Materials must be brought to the site in clear bags for inspection.

This service is available for residents and businesses in the City of Nederland city limits. Residency will be confirmed on-site with a driver’s license or copy of a utility bill.

Accepted materials include: Aluminum & steel (tin) beverage & food cans; Cardboard & pasteboard; Magazines/catalogs, junk mail, paper, books; Newspapers; and Plastic beverage, food, & soap containers (plastics #1-#5, #7).

Materials NOT accepted includes: Aluminum Foil; Batteries; Bubble Wrap; Fluids or aerosols of any kind; Hazardous chemical containers (motor oil, pesticides, etc.); Greasy boxes or paper (pizza boxes or used paper plates); Glass products; Paint cans; Plastics #6; Plastic bags; Styrofoam and packaging “peanuts”; Tetra packs (juice box, almond milk, etc.); and Thin film plastics.