Groves Chamber to host 12th Annual Avery Day

GROVES — The Groves Chamber of Commerce will once again host the annual Avery Anne Guerra Day.

After cancelling the event the past two years, the chamber will host a raffle for Avery Anne Guerra Memorial Foundation, which is a non-profit organization established by Avery’s family.

The event will be held at Bruce’s Market Basket in Groves from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday.

Guerra died in 2008 from a congenital heart disease. The foundation provides financial support to families in the community who have children affected by congenital heart disease, as well as presenting college scholarships in Avery’s memory.

Debbie’s Dance Etc. will sponsor the raffle, according to a press release from the chamber.

“She touched many lives during her 4 short years and will continue to do so through the Foundation,” the press release read.

To date, the foundation has given away a total of $222,000 to help those in need and have a total of 40 “Little Heroes” that have been positively impacted by the organization.

Saturday’s event will also include a link sale, bake sale, raffle, car wash, washer board tournament, silent auction, dunking booth, “Avery Day Lock Up” and “Sunny, The Clown.”

Those looking to donate or have any questions can contact Debbie’s Dance Etc. at (409) 962-0446.