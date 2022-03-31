Anthony Russell Oliver (SoSo), 83 of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022.

He was born on September 18, 1938, to the union of Grant and Maudry Oliver, the oldest of three.

Russell was a “proud” graduate of Abraham Lincoln Class of 1958.

He retired from Star Enterprises in 1998 with 30 plus years of service.

He worked in the Fire Department and was later promoted to Head Fire Inspector.

He was a crossing guard for Port Arthur ISD for many years. Russell was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Parish Catholic Church for more than 60 years.

He was a member of the Knights of Peter Claver 182 for many years as well.

Russell is preceded in death by his loving wife Lava Jean Oliver, his parents and two grandchildren, Brandon and De’Kylen Oliver.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter Patricia Robinson (David); sons, Darren (special daughter-in-law Saundra) and Derrick Oliver; sisters, Ida Jean Prevost and Gretchen Valsin (Jimmy); grandchildren, Damond, Darren Jr., KeA’nna, and Katelyn Oliver, all of Port Arthur, Texas; Uncle Murphy Oliver (Patty) of Loreauville, La.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and neighbors.

Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 02, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave., Port Arthur, Tx. with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.