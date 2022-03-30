DPS: Orange child who died in bridge crash was not in car seat or seatbelt

A 4-year-old girl that died in a three-vehicle crash on the Rainbow Bridge last week was not in a child safety seat or seat belt at the time of the incident, according to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The wreck happened at approximately 12:10 p.m. Friday on Texas 87 on the Rainbow Bridge. The 230-foot tall bridge connects motorists between Orange and Jefferson counties.

A 2005 Ford pickup was disabled in the left lane of the bridge, DPS said. A 2018 Chevrolet pickup pulled behind the disabled vehicle and turned on its emergency flashers and put cones out in an attempt to assist with traffic.

It is reported that a 2015 Dodge passenger car failed to control its speed and struck the rear of the Chevrolet, which pushed it into the Ford. After the impact, the Dodge skidded into the right lane and struck the guardrail.

The driver of the Ford, identified as a 40-year-old Port Arthur man, was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as a 29-year-old Beaumont man, was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the passenger car, Angela Deleon, 39, of Orange was brought to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital as a critical patient.

Her daughter, Ivey Davis, died at the scene.