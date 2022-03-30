ASK A COP — What happens if you get stopped with empty beer cans?

Reminder to all motorists: The state of Texas reports approximately 200,000 auto burglaries annually. Let this serve as a reminder and notice to PLEASE LOCK your vehicle when you exit the vehicle.

We are investigating too many crimes of burglary of motor vehicles, where the driver left the vehicle unsecured. I’ve been asked on many occasions, which vehicles (make) are being burglarized the most, and my replay is “THE UNLOCKED ONE.” There are thieves that are simply walking around checking door handles as to whether the vehicle is locked or opened.

We are taking the effort away from a criminal by not securing our vehicles. Today, all they have to do is check the door handle. The simple act of LOCKING our vehicles will greatly decrease the amount of vehicles burglarized.

To add injury to insult, we are leaving weapons inside of unlocked vehicles, which in turn puts a weapon in the hands of criminals in surrounding communities. Please do yourself and your community a favor: Remove your weapons and LOCK your vehicles when you exit.

Marcus from Port Arthur asks: I have two younger brothers, 23 and 19 years of age, who share the same vehicle. My younger brother always complains about his older brother leaving empty beer cans in the car, believing he’s gonna get in trouble if he gets stopped by the police. What should he do if he gets stopped by police with the empty beer cans in the car and he’s underage?

Answer: I will admit empty beer cans will rise suspicion with ANY police officer who happens to stop your underage brother driving a vehicle. But the key word here will be “EMPTY” beer cans. There’s no offense committed by your younger brother if the cans are empty, and there’s no indication the underage driver has partaken in any detectable amount of an alcoholic beverage. It might help your brothers, especially the older one, if he/they would tidy up behind himself after parking the vehicle. I’d like to send a stern warning to the older brother about drinking and driving, or allowing alcoholic beverages to be consumed in his vehicle. Motorists who are under the influence of an alcoholic beverage make up at least 1/3rd of our fatalities on Texas roadways. He’s of age to consume alcoholic beverages in Texas, but there’s no age limit for LEGALLY drinking and driving on the roads of Texas. This act is totally prohibited.

Helen from Bridge City asks: I have a friend I regularly carpool with gas prices soaring. It seems like she always find time to eat behind the wheel to the point she keeps a trash bag in her vehicle because of the constant stops to fast food establishments. Her driving scares the wits out of me every time she gets behind the wheel. Is it illegal to eat while driving?

Answer: First thought that came to mind is that YOU Helen need to invest in a different carpool partner. Saving $$$ for gas is not to be compared with saving your LIFE. Unfortunately at this time in the great state of Texas, eating while driving being the wheel of an motor vehicle is totally Legal. No law against eating while driving. There are many states that passed an DISTRACTED DRIVING LAW that would possibly include eating while driving being illegal but not in the great state of Texas, as of yet!

