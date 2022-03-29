WANTED: Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect from Winnie

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified murder in the 14000 block of Kolb’s Corner in the west portion of the county at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of a 16-year-old female who suffered a gunshot wound.

Cody Arnold, 22, was arrested at the home and charged with murder. His bond has been set at $1 million.

Additionally, a murder warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Chelsea Shipp of Winnie.

It is believed Shipp is armed, authorities announced Tuesday.

Shipp was last seen driving a 2017 white Dodge single cab truck with Texas tag NLT4817.

The suspect is known to frequent Galveston County, Chambers County and West Jefferson County.

If you have information about this crime or any felony crime there are three ways to contact the Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers.

You can call 409-833-TIPS (8477), log onto www.833tips.com or download the P3 app. You will not be asked your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.