VIDEO — “South Pacific” national tour travels through Lutcher Theater next month

ORANGE — The National Broadway tour of South Pacific makes a stop at Lutcher Theater April 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $35-$75 and are available online at lutcher.org.

Discounts are available for active military, students and groups of 10 or more. Call the Lutcher Theater Box Office at 409-886-5535 for more information or to purchase tickets.

Love transcends the harsh realities of war and prejudice in this sweeping tale centered around two unlikely love affairs. Set on a tropical island during World War II, this timeless Rodgers & Hammerstein classic features some of the most beautiful music ever composed, woven into an inspiring story cherished the world over.

The performance is a unique contemporary theatrical experience about all the dreamers among us who are searching for their own “Bali-Ha’i.”

Winner of 10-Tony Awards, the timeless score’s songs include “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” and “There is Nothin’ Like a Dame” amidst big, Broadway performances and a chorus of American sailors and Navy nurses ready to whisk you away to the islands.

This new production of South Pacific is based on James Michener’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, Tales Of The South Pacific and features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan.

The Lutcher Theater invites the community back to ‘Your Home For Broadway”!

Lutcher Theater is a 1500-seat, state-of-the-art, world-class performing arts facility and the prominent presenter of Broadway, national and international tours, award-winning artists, renowned dance and acclaimed children’s performances for Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana.

Enhanced health and safety measures have been taken for guests and patrons, volunteers, performing arts companies, and staff. For a complete list of COVID-19 precautions and more information about Lutcher Theater or upcoming events visit lutcher.org.