Patricia “Pat” Champagne Doucet, 89, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas.

Pat was born in Port Arthur, Texas on January 18, 1933, to the late Earl Trosclair and Rose Connell Trosclair.



Pat retired from Texaco in Human Resources after over twenty years of service.

She was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Port Arthur for many years until she moved to Lakeway, Texas, where she became a longtime member of The Lakeway Church, and was a former board member and active in Stephen Ministries.

She participated in numerous charitable and social organizations throughout her years in Lakeway.



Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Peter Champagne; her first husband, Leo Champagne, and her husband, Tim Doucet.

Those left behind to cherish Pat’s memory are her children, Stephanie Larcade and her husband, Andy of Lumberton, TX; Susan Champagne of Austin, TX; and Carol Maxwell and her husband, Mike of Port Neches, TX; grandchildren, Amy McCrary and her husband, Jimmy; Michael Larcade and his wife, Kristina; Chris Miller, Scott Miller, Rachel Borne and her husband, Jason; Brandy Patteson, and Mike Boudreaux.

Pat also leaves behind nine great grandchildren, Eliza, Jed, Norah, Michael, Memphis, Lucy, Alysa, Kiera, and Nathan; also the loving father of Chris and Scott, Rick Miller.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Pat’s Life to begin at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Melancon’s Funeral Home; 1605 Ave. H, Nederland, Texas 77627.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park; 3900 Twin City Hwy., Groves, Texas 77619.