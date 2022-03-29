Nederland power lifters return from state with silver medal, hunger for more

NEDERLAND — Two Nederland power lifters left the state meet with hopes of returning next year and improving their personal records, but after one received second place, she is aiming for state records.

Juniors Taryn Burnett and Tyler Hoang attended the competition with Burnett earning the silver medal for her weight class. Hoang finished 17th in the 5A and 6A combined competition after participating in power lifting for the first time this year.

“I went last year and we didn’t get my last two attempts on squat so I didn’t place,” Burnett said. “We get three attempts and we always open with something that we know we can do. After that, we didn’t have time to do the other ones so it put me at seventh when I was supposed to be fifth.”

Burnett said she went to this year’s competition with her eyes on first place.

“I wanted to win,” she said. “Me and another girl were tied and the girl that was in front of us bombed out. We knew one of us were going to win. I ended up being 15 lbs. short of winning. It was really, really fun. I met some girls that I look forward to seeing again next year.”

Burnett squatted 340lbs, benched 170 lbs. and deadlifted 330 lbs. to bring her score to 840.

“I just want to break all of the state records,” she said. “That is what I want to do next year. It is possible if I just keep working. The squat record is around 405. The bench is around 200. The deadlift is around 380. The total record is 980. I know that. I am going to try and beat that and get 1,000 lbs. total next year.”

Hoang said he was excited to just be at the state competition buandt hopes to improve next year.

“I did 340 (lbs.) on both dead lift and squat,” he said. “For squat, I want to get close to 400 and the same for deadlift. I want to get both of those up. Or bench, I want to get to 250 or 300.”

While Hoang said he mainly trains during the school year, Burnett said she has made weightlifting into her lifestyle.

“I go to the gym six days a week,” she said. “I take one rest day. I work at a supplement store. I take pre-workout creatine. I am all about it. I am into it and I just want to do better than I did this year.”