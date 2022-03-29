Barbara Johanna Train Olson, 84, died on March 27, 2022, at Calder Woods in Beaumont, TX. She was born on December 28, 1937, in Lindsborg, KS to Frans and Bernadine Train.

She spent her formative years in Kansas where her father was business owner and farmer. Her mother was a caregiver.

Barbara earned a bachelor’s degree in Family and Child Development from Kansas State University. After graduation, Barbara wed Larry Olson and they moved to Port Arthur, TX where Larry began a 33-year career with Gulf Oil.

Barbara was a long-time resident of the Port Neches and Groves communities where her children were raised and active in school. She was involved in many organizations, including youth leader at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Later, she moved to Humble, TX and worked for Continental Airlines. Upon retiring, she moved to Beaumont where she did volunteer work and spent time with longtime friends and family, especially with her grandchildren.

Barbara is predeceased by her parents and brother, Jimmy. She is survived by her children, Toni Olson Locke and husband, Kenny, of Beaumont; Todd Olson and wife, Sue, of San Antonio; and Lisa Olson Greene and husband, Bobby, of Fremont, CA. Her beloved grandchildren include Lauren Locke of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Steven Locke of Beaumont, and Thomas Locke, also of Beaumont, and Nicholas Olson of San Antonio.

She is also survived by her sister, Mary Train and husband, Stan, of Sun City West, AZ.

A gathering of Ms. Olson’s family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.

A private burial will be held in Lindsborg, KS at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6055 South Loop East, Houston, Texas 77087.

