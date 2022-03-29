Albert Arno Taubert Jr. passed away peacefully in his home on March 26, surrounded by family. He was 85 years of age. He died of natural causes.

Albert was born on August 27, 1936, in San Antonio, Texas to Agnes and Albert Taubert. He grew up in Port Arthur, Texas surrounded with love and blessings of family and friends.

He graduated from Bishop Byrne High School and attended Lamar Technical School. He met the love of his life, Deanna, and they were married for 64 years.

They settled in Port Neches and had three beautiful children. Albert was a devoted and caring husband, father, and friend.

Albert worked in the local petrochemical industry and retired from Chicago Bridge and Iron. He also served in the Army National Guard.

Albert and Deanna were members of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches, Texas, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as an usher for many years. He was very involved in the Athletic program coaching football at the local Catholic Schools.

Albert exuded warmth and kindness, and to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and he was a constant source of pure and unconditional love.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Arno Taubert, Sr. and Agnes; his wife, Deanna; his daughter, Mary Diane Smithy, of Kingwood, Texas; and his sisters, Dolores Allen of Houston, Texas and Shirley Gennusa of Bridge City, Texas.

Albert is survived by his daughter, Cindy Heckaman, and husband, Alton of Kingwood, Texas; his son, Glenn Taubert, and wife, Kelly of Lumberton, Texas; and two sisters, Aggie Hunter and husband Tommy of Bryan, Texas and Donna Taubert of Rockport, Texas; his grandchildren Aaron Heckaman and wife Emily; Ryan Taubert and wife Primrose; Bailey Wommack and husband, Spencer; Emily Sparks and husband, Kaleb; his Great-grandchildren: Evan, Kaitlyn and Avery Heckaman; Eli and Rya Taubert; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., with a Rosary recited at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches.

Reverend Jim McClintock will be officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Port Arthur.

Pallbearers are Aaron Heckaman, Ryan Taubert, Chase Bertrand, Kaleb Sparks, Brian Guthrie, Spencer Wommack, Paul Gennusa, and Beau Bickham.