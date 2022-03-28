Woman dies after car crashes into semi-truck near Port Arthur city limits

Published 10:55 am Monday, March 28, 2022

By PA News

A 19-year-old Houston woman was killed after a vehicle she was in crashed into the rear of a semi-trailer on Texas 73 Sunday near Port Arthur city limits.

Yavonne Mayes was one of two passengers in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car that law enforcement said failed to control speed and struck the rear of the 2007 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer.

Mayes was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace.

Preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety showed the crash occurred at approximately 10:35 a.m. Sunday when the 18-wheeler was traveling east on Texas 73, just east of Country Club Road.

The Chevrolet was following behind the truck.

It is reported traffic was slowed due to a wide-load vehicle traveling east when the car hit the semi.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old woman for Katy, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

The second passenger in the car, a 20-year-old from Columbia, was also taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the truck tractor, a 52-year-old man from Humble, was not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing and no citations have bene issued, according to information from DPS.

