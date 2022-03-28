Port Arthur man 1 of 5 arrested following fatal shooting in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Following a homicide that occurred at 2250 W. Virginia on Sunday at 7:28 p.m., Beaumont Police detectives responded to begin the investigation.

During the investigation, they were able to obtain surveillance video of the possible suspects and suspect vehicle.

Later that evening, at 11:30 p.m., an officer was flagged down at a gas station located at 3090 W. Cardinal in reference to an auto theft that had just occurred.

During that investigation, video was obtained that showed the same suspects and suspect vehicle from the homicide were also the suspects in the auto theft.

The victim from the auto theft was able to track the stolen vehicle, and officers intercepted it in the area of The Avenues.

Upon seeing patrol units, the vehicle fled for a short time before stopping at The Woodlands apartment complex at 3150 W. Cardinal. The stolen vehicle was occupied by five males, three of which fled on foot from the vehicle.

Officers quickly apprehended three of the suspects and with the assistance of a K9.

The other two suspects were taken into custody a short time later.

The suspects listed were placed under arrest.

• Ronald Demard Babino Jr., a 23 year old Port Arthur resident charged with murder ($1,000,000)

• Charles Jerome Verdine Jr., a 19 year old Beaumont resident charged with murder (1,000,000 bond)

• 16 year old black male juvenile charged with murder

• 14 year old black male juvenile charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and evading on foot

• 14 year old black male juvenile charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and evading on foot

The adults were taken to the Jefferson County Jail, and the juveniles were taken to Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said Monday the juveniles are from Beaumont, and they believe Babino may have recently moved from Port Arthur to Beaumont.

The homicide victim has been identified as Richard Shillow, a 31-year-old Beaumont resident.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas: Call 409-833-TIPS(8477), log on to 833TIPS.com or use the P3 TIPS app and submit a tip using a smartphone or tablet.

Officers first located the victim suffering from gunshots wounds. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where Shillow was pronounced deceased a short time later.