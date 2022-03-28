CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Birria tacos bring on the “gravy”

It’s taken me more than year to try birria tacos. Worth it.

A friend referred me to La Envidia on Gulfway Drive. Here this was served with a side cup of red sauce for taco dipping. It was slap-your-mama good.

The traditional definition is tacos served with a sauce of dried chilis, annato paste, onion, tomatoes and spices. Southeast Texans love its “gravy,” so there’s no need for an extra push.

If you haven’t tried them, please do.

Scraps, Please – When you’re begging for scraps that seem like the best example of recycling, you may be enjoying Andie’s Eats Cake Scraps, tempting layers of cake and frosting in a cute little jar.

Each new creative flavor I tried was my new fave. Wait ‘til you see her full on cakes and Karma Cookies. May we suggest the Drunken Shamrock in March? See what Leprechauns could deliver at andieseats.com.

Bonnie & Pop – As we walk in faith toward a religious season, go nuts with an indulgence that is “Star-K Kosher, Halal and divine.” A woman and daughter named their fresh-focused chocolate/snack gifting company in their relatives’ honor.

There was a Bonnie and a Pop in my family as well. If the name caught my eye, so did the presentation and taste. A flat sort of wooden crate offered a peek at nuts to come, including Chili Con Lemon Pistachios.

“Open the latch and be dazzled,” teases the branding materials. Got me. Makers suggest sending birthday wishes or even a “quarantine hello” to your friends and family. Dazzle ‘em from bonnieandpop.com.

Calypso Light is five calories and refreshing, so… win. Super-colorful drinks like Ocean Blue, Strawberry Lemonade and Southern Peach don’t always come with a low-cal tag.

King Juice Co. of Milwaukee has been creating flavor combos since 1985. They’ve gone tropical so I’m taking a 16-ounce vacation. Learn more at drinkcalypso.com.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur-area foodie who would love to hear about your Culinary Thrill Seeking. Share with her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.