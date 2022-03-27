Port Arthur Police release name of victim in Friday night fatal shooting

The latest victim of fatal Port Arthur gun violence has been identified as a 23-year-old male.

Port Arthur Police Sgt. George Clark announced Saturday afternoon that the young man killed a day earlier was Myrick Rynell Taylor Jr., who was eight months shy of his 24th birthday.

Taylor was killed Friday night, the victim of a local shooting, Sgt. Timothy Dinger said.

Port Arthur Police responded to 1600 Main Avenue in reference to a shooting at approximately 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, officers found Taylor deceased from a gunshot wound.

Detectives spoke to witnesses, who are cooperating with the investigation, Dinger said late Friday evening.

This shooting is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division.

Additional details about the shooting and what led to it have not been released.