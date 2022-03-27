Port Arthur Independent School District job fair targets new hires in many fields; apply today

The Port Arthur Independent School District is hosting a Career Fair Wednesday in the Memorial High School cafeteria.

The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., and all are welcome to attend.

PAISD is looking to hire teachers, but also paraprofessionals, bus drivers, child nutrition workers, custodians, maintenance and more.

There are several types of positions available.

There is a specific need for certified and qualified Spanish course instructors. Bilingual employees are a plus, but the ability to speak more than one language is not required for any position outside of foreign language course instructors.

PAISD is looking for individuals who are passionate about the business of educating and supporting students.

The district wants to hire teachers and support staff who have a growth mindset, the ability to solve problems, effective communication and collaboration skills, and the ability to adapt to a variety of situations that may arise in an educational setting.

With more than 120 years of experience in transforming lives and uplifting the Port Arthur community, the district’s vision is to lead the state of Texas in continuous school improvement, a district release said.

“PAISD offers one of the best employee compensation programs in Southeast Texas,” PAISD said. “First-year teachers can earn up to $50,000 per year, including stipends for areas of certification and extra-curricular coaching and sponsorship. The district is the only one in the area that contributes to the Social Security System, in addition to the Teacher Retirement System. PAISD also provides a generous package of insurance and benefits options.”

According to PAISD Media spokesperson Adrienne Lott, The field of education is one of the most fulfilling and rewarding career options.

“We are the elite force of employees who prepare the next generation of every type of worker that exists,” she said. “Bring your creativity, expertise, ability to engage audiences of all ages, relationship-building skills and passion for working with students and families to our buildings. We would love to have you come aboard and help us guide our children to successfully making their educational and career goals and dreams come true. It takes a village to raise a child, and our school district is a huge and necessary portion of that village.”

Prospective employees can view paisd.org to see job postings and descriptions or apply online for an open position.

There will be more opportunities for employment in the coming months, as well.

Door prizes will be given away to career fair attendees while supplies last.

PAISD looks forward to hard-working, critical thinking, fast learning individuals to come and be an integral part of their winning team.

For more information, contact PAISD’s Human Resources department at 989-6100 or HR@paisd.org.