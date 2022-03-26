Port Arthur Police working scene of fatal Friday night shooting

One person was killed in a Friday night Port Arthur shooting, authorities said.

Sgt. Timothy Dinger said Port Arthur Police responded to 1600 Main Avenue in reference to a shooting at approximately 7:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a male deceased from a gunshot wound.

Detectives spoke to witnesses, who are cooperating with the investigation, Dinger said.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

This shooting is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division.