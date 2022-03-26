Port Arthur Police working scene of fatal Friday night shooting

Published 12:39 am Saturday, March 26, 2022

By PA News

One person was killed in a Friday night Port Arthur shooting, authorities said.

Sgt. Timothy Dinger said Port Arthur Police responded to 1600 Main Avenue in reference to a shooting at approximately 7:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a male deceased from a gunshot wound.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Detectives  spoke to witnesses, who are cooperating with the investigation, Dinger said.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.

This shooting is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division.

More News

Port Arthur nursing student used high school training to help injured teen after shooting

Port Arthur ISD students find their voices at government conference

POLICE: Witness used cell phone to film repeat burglar rummage through vehicles

Fatal Rainbow Bridge crash included 3 vehicles; drivers from Port Arthur, Orange & Beaumont

Print Article