Sheriff’s Office looking for man suffering from dementia last seen Wednesday

Published 1:11 pm Friday, March 25, 2022

By PA News

Glenn Earl Stanley

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced authorities searching for Glenn Earl Stanley, 61.

He is a White male, 5’8”, 170 lbs. His hair is salt-and-pepper in color and he has a chest length beard.

He was last seen wearing a light brown shirt, blue jeans and flip flops.

Stanley suffers from dementia and has some trouble speaking.

Stanley was last seen at 8 a.m. Wednesday at his home in the 13000 block of Mustang Trail – Sunchase Addition in Hamshire.

Residents in the area are asked to check their property as Stanley may have wandered away from home.

Neighbors will see an increased presence of law enforcement as deputies continue to search the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 409-835-8411.

