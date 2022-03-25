PNG catcher earns Athlete of the Week

Published 12:09 am Friday, March 25, 2022

By PA News

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

The Port Neches-Groves softball team is in the hunt for a playoff berth. While the team is trying to stop a losing streak, PNG sits at a season record of 14-6-3. The team is 1-3 in district play, but catcher Vivien Thames has been solid.

PNG catcher Viven Thames was named the Athlete of the Week. (Chris Moore/The News)

Thames put together the best performance of the team at the plate going 2-for-3 against Barbers Hill, which is ranked No. 4 in the state, this week.

While her primary position has been behind the plate this season, Thames was able to play some shortstop against Barbers Hill, which is the position she played last season during her sophomore campaign.

PNG returns to action today when hosting Galena Park at 6:30 p.m.

 

