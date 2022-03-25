PD: Woman used fake $100 bill that said ‘United States of Play Money’

A woman who allegedly tried to pass a $100 bill with “The United States of Play Money” on the front brought the fraudulent money to a store with the intent of receiving change, police said in a probable cause affidavit.

The woman, identified as 55-year-old Debra Marie Bertrand, was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury on a charge of forgery/counterfeit.

According to court documents, on Feb. 15 the clerk at a store in the 2600 block of South 4th Street in Beaumont told police Bertrand tried to get change for the fake $100 bill.

The officer said the bill had “of America” whited out/scratched out from “The United States of America” on the back of the bill while the front had “The United States of Play Money.”

The counterfeit money reportedly was different than a genuine bill in that it felt “more like sheet paper,” the document states.

Bertrand reportedly gave police a false name when originally detained and had an active Jefferson County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

As of Thursday afternoon, she remained in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $5,500, according to the jail roster.