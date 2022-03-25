4-year-old dies in Rainbow Bridge wreck

A crash on the Rainbow Bridge Friday killed a 4-year-old and left its mother in critical condition.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins said he was notified of the wreck at about 2:40 p.m. and has ordered an autopsy on the child.

The mother, Collins said, is a resident of Orange.

The multi-vehicle wreck is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to information from DPS, the wreck occurred in the westbound lanes of the bridge at about 12:10 p.m. when a 2015 Dodge car was speeding and hit a 2018 Chevrolet truck parked behind a disabled 2005 Ford truck.

The Chevrolet truck was displaying hazard lights.

After impact, the Dodge then struck the guardrail.

The name of the victim had not been released as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Read here for an update from authorities.