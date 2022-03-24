Sunshine to provide spotlight on Port Arthur Relays and deserving student-athletes

With this week’s inclement weather in the rearview mirror, Memorial High is hosting the Port Arthur Relays to projected perfect conditions on Friday.

Many schools start relays in the morning, so the event can wrap up by mid afternoon. Memorial Track Coach Darrell Granger said he wanted to push the start time back so parents get a chance to watch their children compete.

Field events start at 1 p.m., and running finals start at 4:30 p.m. at the track behind Memorial High School.

“We are excited to be able to host it at our place, so our community, fans and, most importantly, the kids’ parents, can come out,” he said. “The parents are important to the kids. We want them to come. We have this nice, new facility. We like to show it off. Other people can come and see this state-of-the-art facility that we have in Port Arthur.”

Last year, the district completed work on the track and practice field at Memorial High School.

Granger said the weather conditions are starting to peak for track runners.

“It is starting to warm up and I am looking forward to the rest of the season,” he said. “I have been looking at the forecast for two weeks just to see what the weather is going to be like. The kids deserve to be able to see some good weather days instead of it always being cold and unpredictable.”

Nederland, Dickerson, West Brook and Beaumont United will compete, along with the Titans.

“It is going to be a good meet for us to tune up and get ready for district in a couple of weeks,” Granger said. “It is going to be good competition to see where we are at.”

Devuan Davenport was a part of multiple relay teams that earned the top spots at the Bulldog Relays a couple of weeks back. He likes the way the team has progressed.

“We are getting better,” he said. “We are way better than we were at first. It was iffy. Now that everyone is here and grinding, we are getting better… It felt good to get (the first places at the Bulldog Relays). At first, we weren’t getting them.”

Davenport said he is ready to run in front of a home crowd.

“It feels good,” he said. “It will be great to have everyone supporting us.”