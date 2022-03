Rose Bell Elam, 92, of Port Arthur, TX answered the call of her Heavenly Father on March 8, 2022.

Funeral service will be 11:00am, Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Eastern Star Baptist Church, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be 9:00am until service time.

Final Disposition will be at Haven of Rest.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.