Ralph R. Marks Jr. of Port Arthur died Friday, March 11, 2022 at Cascades of Port Arthur Nursing Home after a lengthy illness.

He was a resident of Port Arthur for 65 years and a 1974 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School.

Ralph was baptized at Eastern Star MBV by Rev. L.B. Wade.

He attended Lamar University, studied Drafting and pledged Kappa Alpha PSI Fraternity Inc. in Spring ’76.

He was employed as a process operator at several local plants, most notably Texaco, Texaco Chemical and Unocal.

He also worked at Houston Light and Power.

Survivors include his son, Cortney Marks (Amanda); grandchildren, Cayden and Mya of Greely, Colorado; sisters, Glenda Gabriel (Alvin) and Delores Baptiste of Houston, Tx; brother, Kenneth Marks (Dianne) of Port Arthur, TX; uncle, Albert Pernell, Jr. of Beaumont, Tx; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, Tx with visitation from 9 a.m. until commencement of service.