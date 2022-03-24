Port Arthur’s Kappa Alpha Psi chapter raising money for St. Jude

The Port Arthur Alumni Chapter partnered with Christian Faith MBC to host a “St. Jude Sunday of Hope” service.

The featured a sermon by the church’s pastor and fraternity member, the Rev. Albert Moses Jr. — “A Pretty Boy In An Ugly World” [I Samuel 16:12].

Sunday of Hope services are one of the means the fraternity uses to allow individuals to contribute to St. Jude, and 100 percent of all service donations are given to St. Jude.

“The Port Arthur Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity continues to support the incredible, important and inspiring work of St. Jude Research Hospital,” a release by Dr. Albert T. Thigpen said. “Those desiring to contribute to the fraternity’s efforts with St. Jude may do so via the Chapter’s website, paacnupes.com.”

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was founded by Danny Thomas in 1962 to research and treat catastrophic pediatric diseases such as cancer, sickle cell anemia and pediatric aids.

Since its founding, the hospital has helped increase “overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent.”

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, a 111-year-old fraternal organization, founded on and dedicated to the principle of “Achievement in every field of human endeavor” adopted St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as a primary charity.

Over the years the fraternity has raised and contributed millions of dollars to help St. Jude continue its pioneering, life-saving, research and treatment.