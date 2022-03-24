Inez Williams Jenkins, age 84, of Port Arthur, Texas transitioned peacefully from her earthly life to eternal rest on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Inez was born June 18, 1937 in Cotton Port, LA.

She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior and was a faithful member of Strong Tower Ministries.

Inez was preceded in death by her husband, Elgie Jenkins, Jr.; her daughter, Karen L. Jenkins; her grandchildren, Christopher Jenkins, Trinity Williams; her brothers, Earl, Lawrence and James Williams, Robert Jackson and Pete Jenkins.

Survivors include her children, Pat (David) Jones, Marie (Robert) Graham, Carla Johnson, Margie Jenkins, Sharon Jenkins, Laresia Wade; her sons, Elgill (Freda) Jenkins, Larry Jenkins and Timothy (Ashley) Jenkins.

She also leaves behind to cherish her memory are 23 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives, neighbors and friends.

Funeral services are Saturday March 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Strong Towers Ministries.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until service hour. Mrs. Jenkins will be entombed at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grammier-oberle.com for the Jenkins family