Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: March 14-20

Published 12:22 am Wednesday, March 23, 2022

By PA News

Nederland police arrested the following individuals from March 14 to March 20:

  • Jeffrey Brown, 47, Nederland warrants
  • Jenny Theroit, 28, public intoxication
  • Joshua Phillips, 42, public intoxication
  • Brittney McAdams, 31, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • Floyd Labure, 61, injury to elderly, obstruction or retaliation, resisting arrest, assault causes bodily injury-family violence
  • Walter Battiste, 23, Nederland warrants
  • Brando Rhodes, 33, warrant other agency
  • Noah Coats, 22, warrant other agency
  • Jose Cardenas Mendoza, 23, driving while intoxicated

Nederland police responded to the following calls from March 14 to March 20:

March 14

  • Sexual assault on a child was reported in the 3200 block of Youmans.
  • An officer located a runaway who tried to evade detention in the 2500 block of Detroit.
  • A person was taken into custody on Nederland Warrants in the 1600 block of South 16th Street.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

March 15

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Burglary of a habitation intend other felony was reported in the 1100 block of Shaw.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1400 block of Boston.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of U.S. 69.
  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 900 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested for injury to an elderly person, obstruction or retaliation, resisting arrest and assault -family violence in the 600 block of North 21st Street.

March 16

  • Found property was reported in the 2400 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1300 block of Jackson.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2900 block of Lawrence.
  • Harassment was reported in the 1400 block of Franklin.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.

March 17

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was found to be in possession of counterfeit money in the 1500 block of Boston.

March 18

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of S 27th Street.
  • An overdose was reported in the 900 block of South 21st Street.
  • An information report was completed in the 1600 block of Boston.
  • An information report was completed in the 1400 block of Boston.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 200 block of Memorial.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1700 block of Detroit.
  • A death was reported in the 200 block of North 35th Street.
  • Indecency with a child -sexual contact was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

March 19

  • Found property was reported in the 1700 block of Helena.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of South 36th Street.
  • A person was into custody on a mental commitment in the 2800 block of Avenue N.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container in the 100 block of North U.S. 69.

March 20

  • Assault by threat was reported in the 2500 block of Helena.

More News

TAKE A LOOK AROUND — Groves ready to debut new $8.3M fire station for public

WATCH — Heading to Hollywood, “American Idol” performers share roots to Port Arthur, Mid County

$11.6 million Highland Park Elementary upgrade approved

PHOTO FEATURE — Credit union adds convenience in Port Neches

Print Article