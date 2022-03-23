Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: March 14-20
Published 12:22 am Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Nederland police arrested the following individuals from March 14 to March 20:
- Jeffrey Brown, 47, Nederland warrants
- Jenny Theroit, 28, public intoxication
- Joshua Phillips, 42, public intoxication
- Brittney McAdams, 31, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
- Floyd Labure, 61, injury to elderly, obstruction or retaliation, resisting arrest, assault causes bodily injury-family violence
- Walter Battiste, 23, Nederland warrants
- Brando Rhodes, 33, warrant other agency
- Noah Coats, 22, warrant other agency
- Jose Cardenas Mendoza, 23, driving while intoxicated
Nederland police responded to the following calls from March 14 to March 20:
March 14
- Sexual assault on a child was reported in the 3200 block of Youmans.
- An officer located a runaway who tried to evade detention in the 2500 block of Detroit.
- A person was taken into custody on Nederland Warrants in the 1600 block of South 16th Street.
March 15
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- Burglary of a habitation intend other felony was reported in the 1100 block of Shaw.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1400 block of Boston.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of U.S. 69.
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 900 block of South U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested for injury to an elderly person, obstruction or retaliation, resisting arrest and assault -family violence in the 600 block of North 21st Street.
March 16
- Found property was reported in the 2400 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1300 block of Jackson.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2900 block of Lawrence.
- Harassment was reported in the 1400 block of Franklin.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.
March 17
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was found to be in possession of counterfeit money in the 1500 block of Boston.
March 18
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of S 27th Street.
- An overdose was reported in the 900 block of South 21st Street.
- An information report was completed in the 1600 block of Boston.
- An information report was completed in the 1400 block of Boston.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 200 block of Memorial.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1700 block of Detroit.
- A death was reported in the 200 block of North 35th Street.
- Indecency with a child -sexual contact was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
March 19
- Found property was reported in the 1700 block of Helena.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of South 36th Street.
- A person was into custody on a mental commitment in the 2800 block of Avenue N.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container in the 100 block of North U.S. 69.
March 20
- Assault by threat was reported in the 2500 block of Helena.