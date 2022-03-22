Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: March 14-20

Published 12:28 am Tuesday, March 22, 2022

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from March 14 to March 20:

  • Ivy Goodwin, 23, public intoxication
  • Jhakala Weathersby, 24, other agency warrant(s)
  • Catherine Guillen Bautista, 25, other agency warrant(s)
  • Victor Pastrano, Jr., 28, other agency warrant(s)
  • Lee Wiggins, 61, public intoxication
  • Jorge Nunez, 47, driving while intoxicated

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 14 to March 20:

March 14

  • No reports.

March 15

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2000 block of Merriman.
  • An officer investigated a report of failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information and arrested two people both for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • An officer investigated a report of information in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

March 16

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the intersection of Washington and Avenue C.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Saba.

March 17

  • No reports.

March 18

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Block Street.
  • Criminal trespassing and harassment was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.

March 19

  • No reports.

March 20

  • No reports.

