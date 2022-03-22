Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: March 14-20
Published 12:28 am Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from March 14 to March 20:
- Ivy Goodwin, 23, public intoxication
- Jhakala Weathersby, 24, other agency warrant(s)
- Catherine Guillen Bautista, 25, other agency warrant(s)
- Victor Pastrano, Jr., 28, other agency warrant(s)
- Lee Wiggins, 61, public intoxication
- Jorge Nunez, 47, driving while intoxicated
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 14 to March 20:
March 14
- No reports.
March 15
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2000 block of Merriman.
- An officer investigated a report of failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information and arrested two people both for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- An officer investigated a report of information in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
March 16
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the intersection of Washington and Avenue C.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Saba.
March 17
- No reports.
March 18
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Block Street.
- Criminal trespassing and harassment was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood Drive.
March 19
- No reports.
March 20
- No reports.