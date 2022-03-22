Port Arthur motorists must prepare for Highway 69 lane closures

The Texas Department of Transportation announced there will be alternating lane closures for drivers traveling on SH73 eastbound at the Highway 69 junction on Wednesday.

On Thursday and Friday, TxDOT will begin alternating lane closures for the SH 73 westbound traffic at Highway 69.

Drivers are asked to be aware of the traffic flow and be prepared to make frequent stops along this thoroughfare throughout the rest of the week.

The closures are planned between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.