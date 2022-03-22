Memorial grad Kenneth Lofton makes decision on basketball future
Published 12:17 pm Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Just a few hours after Louisiana Tech basketball Head Coach Eric Konkol announced he accepted the position of head coach of Tulsa, the Bulldogs’ best player, and Memorial grad, Kenneth Lofton Jr. announced his plans for next season.
Lofton will declare for the 2022 NBA draft but maintain his college eligibility, he announced in a Twitter post Tuesday.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me and giving me the opportunity to wake up every day and play the game I love,” the post reads. “For the past two years, the Bulldog family has been amazing! Your unwavering love and support has earned a special place in my heart!
“To my teammates, you pushed me every day to be a better player and we became brothers throughout that journey. Going to battle with you weekly has given me memories that I will cherish!”
In his post, Lofton also took time to thank the people from his hometown.
“To family, friends, and everyone back home in Port Arthur, and in Lake Charles, each one of you has had a major part in getting me to where I am today. I will continue making you proud and striving to be the best I can be to represent you all. To my family, Dad and Mom, you have sacrificed so much for me and have been my backbone throughout my entire life. I want to thank my brother, Geremiah, for always being someone I can compete with and look up to. And to my sister Kennedi, thank you for everything.”