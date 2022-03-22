Joel Bradley Bartee, 61 passed away March 18, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin Texas.

Joe was born April 25, 1960, in Port Arthur Texas.

He is survived by his husband Johnnie English, two sisters, Suzy Walker of Phoenix Arizona, Pam Davis and her husband Fred Davis of Lufkin Texas, and Mother Faye Stuart of Port Arthur Texas.

Johnnie and Joe were together for 39 years and were married on May 20, 2014, in Palm Springs California.

Joe was preceded in death by his two brothers Frank, and Paul, his grandmother Velma Thatcher of Smithville Arkansas and Father Jack Bartee.

Joe will be cremated, and his ashes taken to his grandmother’s farm in Smithville Arkansas where his ashes will be scattered in her spring on Joe’s birth date April 25, 2022.