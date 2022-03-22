3 diesel engine-driven welding machines stolen from area lay down yard

BEAUMONT ‚ During the nighttime hours of Feb. 12, someone entered the property of a business located in the 6400 block of Industrial Road in Beaumont and stole three Vantage 322 diesel engine driven welding machines.

The person was first seen on the property at 11:14 p.m. and captured on video.

The suspect is tall, medium build, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes with a white emblem resembling a NIKE swoosh and purple gloves.

The person was driving an older model, light-colored GMC Yukon SUV with no license plates.

The suspect first drove the Yukon through the perimeter fence of the lay down yard and backed up to a single axle welding machine.

During the course of the crime, three welding machines were stolen.

