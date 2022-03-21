City of Nederland updates Tuesday garbage route plans

NEDERLAND — Due to the forecast for potential severe weather to include a high-wind event, the start of the collection of the Tuesday Garbage Route in Nederland will be delayed until a.m. on Tuesday/March 2.

Crews will be working late to complete the route on Tuesday.

Residents and business owners on the Tuesday Garbage Route are urged to not place garbage cans at the curb until 11 a.m.

The high winds will likely tip over garbage cans, even cans that are full.

No other days should be impacted.