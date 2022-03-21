City of Nederland updates Tuesday garbage route plans

Published 3:59 pm Monday, March 21, 2022

By PA News

NEDERLAND — Due to the forecast for potential severe weather to include a high-wind event, the start of the collection of the Tuesday Garbage Route in Nederland will be delayed until a.m. on Tuesday/March 2.

Crews will be working late to complete the route on Tuesday.

Residents and business owners on the Tuesday Garbage Route are urged to not place garbage cans at the curb until 11 a.m.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The high winds will likely tip over garbage cans, even cans that are full.

No other days should be impacted.

More News

Port Neches-Groves superintendent, school board respond to Disney mascot concerns

Sabine Pass High School wins state for stop-animation film. See it here.

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: March 14-20

Bad weather cancels, delays start of school Tuesday at area campuses

Print Article