Check out playoff details for both PNG soccer teams

Port Neches-Groves boys and girls soccer teams will compete in the 5A playoffs this week.

The PNG girls team, which won the District 21-5A title, plays Manvel Friday, while the boys squad takes Texas City at Barbers Hill on the same day.

Both games start at 6 p.m.

The PNG girls finished the season 16-5-1 (11-1 in district play).

The boys ended their season with a 17-3-3 record, going 9-2-1 in district play, which earned them second place behind Crosby.