Check out playoff details for both PNG soccer teams
Published 4:00 pm Monday, March 21, 2022
Port Neches-Groves boys and girls soccer teams will compete in the 5A playoffs this week.
The PNG girls team, which won the District 21-5A title, plays Manvel Friday, while the boys squad takes Texas City at Barbers Hill on the same day.
Both games start at 6 p.m.
The PNG girls finished the season 16-5-1 (11-1 in district play).
The boys ended their season with a 17-3-3 record, going 9-2-1 in district play, which earned them second place behind Crosby.