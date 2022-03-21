Bad weather cancels, delays start of school Tuesday at area campuses

Due to severe weather in the morning forecast, all Port Arthur Independent School District bus routes and school start times will be delayed two hours.

The delay is for Tuesday (March 22).

However, employees and staff will report to work at normal times Tuesday.

“We will continue to monitor the weather and update announcements as deemed necessary,” PAISD officials said.

Catholic schools in the Diocese of Beaumont have been monitoring the weather for Tuesday. Out of an abundance of caution, classes in all of Catholic schools will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Should conditions warrant school closure, this will be communicated by campus administrators via the schools’ notification system and shared on social media pages.

Schools districts for Nederland and Port Neches-Groves announced there will be no school on Tuesday.

All Bob Hope School campuses in Beaumont & Port Arthur will be closed Tuesday due to possible severe weather conditions.

Sabine Pass has also canceled classes for Tuesday.