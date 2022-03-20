TxDOT: Alternating lane closures planned this week in Port Arthur

Port Arthur-area motorists need to be aware of alternating lane closures planned this week.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the public can expect alternating lane closures along SH 73 eastbound near U.S. 69 Monday (March 21) through Wednesday (March 23).

The closures are set to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The closures are needed due to construction, according to a release from TxDOT.