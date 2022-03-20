National Weather Service details severe weather impacts Monday, Tuesday

Published 11:08 am Sunday, March 20, 2022

By PA News

National Weather Service officials are monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms.

The impacted are expected late Monday into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service released this projection for Monday.

Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are all possible, according to Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“The threat begins in Southeast Texas late Monday night/early Tuesday morning, and eventually shifts into central and southwest Louisiana by Tuesday morning, extending into south central Louisiana,” Erickson said.

In addition, there is a slight to moderate risk for flash flooding, with 1 to 3 inches, locally higher amounts possible.

As this is still 42 to 48 hours away, the National Weather Service said updates would be coming.

The National Weather Service released this projection for Tuesday.

More News

See how local program pairs young expectant mothers with personal nurses

TxDOT: Alternating lane closures planned this week in Port Arthur

Mid County’s Victoria LeBlanc talks about role in upcoming “Enchanted April”

Potential buyer in play for former Groves hospital; see the details

Print Article