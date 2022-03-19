See list of businesses reimbursed by Groves EDC for work in city

GROVES — For the owners of Sundara Coffee House, being reimbursed for revamping the business drive-thru was a help.

Cindy Kreutzer, who owns the shop at 4000 Lincoln Ave. with her husband Herb, recently added the drive-thru. It was something her customers requested.

“I had people all the time ask me when are you going to fix your drive-thru,” Cindy Kreutzer said. “We put some rock down and told them we were waiting on the right time.”

The right time happened just before Starbucks opened on Twin City Highway in Groves.

Kreutzer said they used a contractor in Groves for the work.

Earlier this week Groves Economic Development Corporation approved a reimbursement grant in the amount of $5,000 for Sundara, and Kreutzer is grateful.

“It helps out a lot,” Kreutzer said. “It’s nice to know when you do some work to make it look a little bit better and improve things that you’re going to get a bit of it back. You can actually plan on other improvements.”

Groves EDC approved a number of other reimbursement grants to Stop N Drive, 6487 39th St., in the amount of $4,871.25, Proficient Rehabilitation, 6115 39th St., for $10,000, and Pizza Artista, 3814 Main Ave., for the amount of $12,500.

There was one business, Quality Medical, 4249 Lincoln Ave., that will receive a reimbursement grant for advertising for up to $2,500.

In other Groves EDC business, the board made changes to its grant limits.

The advertising reimbursement was expanded from 10 percent of the amount up to $1,000 to a dollar-for-dollar amount up to $2,500.

This is for advertising that is already done, Groves EDC Director D.E. Sosa said.

The reimbursement for signage was also changed, from 40 percent of the cost up to $2,500 to 100 percent reimbursement up to $2,500.

The Groves EDC has four types of reimbursements; utilities which is a dollar-for-dollar grant up to $5,000, outside improvements which is 40 percent with a cap at $5,000, signage which is dollar-for-dollar up to $2,500 and advertising.