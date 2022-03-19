Classes available for small business owners
Published 12:30 am Saturday, March 19, 2022
The Lamar State College Small Business Development Center will be hosting a variety of classes through the end of April for those interested in starting a small business or expanding an existing one.
The center serves businesses in Mid and South Jefferson counties, as well as Orange County.
Spring classes are as follows:
- Tax Information for Small Business Owners, March 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Start-Grow-Succeed with the SBDC Orientation, April 5, 4-5 p.m.
- QuickBooks Basics Introduction, April 14, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Start-Grow-Succeed with the SBDC Orientation, April 26, 9-10 a.m.
- Insurances for Small Businesses, April 28, 1-3 p.m.
Classes will take place at 1401 Procter Street, Port Arthur. Registration is available at www.sbdc.uh.edu/events.