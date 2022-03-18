Upcoming event to aid Port Arthur ISD students

There’s still time to get tickets and sponsorships to Port Arthur Education Foundation’s Pathway to Success Luncheon.

The event is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 12 at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center, 1800 Lakeshore Drive.

Individual tickets are $35 each and a reserved table of six is $500.

There are several levels of sponsorships: Academic and Technical Education sponsor is $750 for table with two academic and technical education students from Lamar State College Port Arthur and the host fills four seats. Another $750 Academic and Technical Education sponsorship has two academic and technical education students from Port Arthur Independent School District’s Career And Technical Education program and the host fills four seats.

A Star Student Sponsor is $1,000, which has a seat for a star student while the sponsor fills five seats.

Joe Tant, executive director of the Education Foundation, explained what he luncheon is about.

“The Pathway to Success luncheon is an opportunity to bring together the Career and Technical Education programs from PAISD and (Lamar State College Port Arthur),” Tant said.

Organizers with the Education Foundation work to place students at sponsor tables that fit with their particular field. For example, a welding student may be placed at a table with a company that performs welding. This gives the student a chance to interact with someone in their chosen field.

Keynotes speakers are PAISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie, LSCPA President Dr. Betty Reynard and Texas State Sen. Brandon Creighton (R-Conroe).

Creighton, who is chair of the Texas Senate Higher Education Committee, represents District 4, which includes parts of Montgomery, Harris, Chambers, Jefferson and Galveston counties.

What is Port Arthur Education Foundation?

The mission of the Education Foundation, Tant said, is to enhance the academic excellence in the Port Arthur public schools by supporting innovative, educational projects and enhanced classroom experiences.

“Under the leadership of our past president — Mrs. Barbara Phillips and our current president, Ms. Elizabeth Cravens — to date the Foundation has raised over $3,200,876.32 for Innovative Teacher Grants, Student Success Scholarships and recovery efforts from natural disasters for our schools,” he said.

Pat Avery, CEO of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, said Sabine Pass LNG has been a large support to the Education Foundation, particularly those involved in the Career and Technology Education Center.

“Kids work while they learn thanks to them,” she said.

The deadline to register for the luncheon is April 8. For more information contact Joe Tant at acct@portarthurtexas.com or call 409-963-1107.