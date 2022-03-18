These Mid County streets are next for repairs

Several streets in Nederland, Port Neches and Groves soon will undergo repair after Jefferson County this week agreed to supply all three municipalities with needed labor and equipment.

The proposed streets for 2022 are as follows:

Nederland:

11th St. at Boston Ave. to Detroit

Chicago Ave. at 11th St. to 11th St.

Franklin Ave. from 16th St. to 21st St.

I from 14th St to Twin City Highway

Kent Ave. from 12th St. to Twin City Highway

A from S. 12th St. to S. 14 ½ St.

G from S. 37 St. to Hardy Ave.

Port Neches:

6th St. from north of Magnolia to Williams

7th St. from north of Magnolia to William north dead end

Dallas from New to Lee Ave.

Herring from 8th St. to dead end

D from Merriman St. to Main Ave.

Port Neches Ave. from Llano St. to Merriman St.

C from Llano St. to Main St.

Ordway from Port Neches Ave. to Eugene

Armstrong St. from 5th Street to Magnolia

9th Street from Magnolia to Eugene

10th St. from Magnolia to Welsh north dead end

Groves: