Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: March 7-13
Published 12:28 am Friday, March 18, 2022
Port Neches police arrested the following individuals from March 7 to March 13
- Anthony Christopher, 33, other agency warrant(s)
- Brian Lane, 47, assault
Port Neches police responded the following calls from March 7 to March 13
March 7
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of East Port Neches Avenue.
March 8
- No reports.
March 9
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1000 block of Wagner.
March 10
- An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1400 block of Bowlin.
March 11
- Telephone harassment was reported in the 2300 block of 1st Street.
- An assault was reported in the 500 block of Lexington.
March 12
- A person was arrested for assault in the 2300 block of Nall.
March 13
- An information report was completed in the1900 block of 5th Street.