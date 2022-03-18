Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: March 7-13

Published 12:28 am Friday, March 18, 2022

By PA News

Port Neches police arrested the following individuals from March 7 to March 13

  • Anthony Christopher, 33, other agency warrant(s)
  • Brian Lane, 47, assault

Port Neches police responded the following calls from March 7 to March 13

March 7

  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of East Port Neches Avenue.

March 8

  • No reports.

March 9

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1000 block of Wagner.

March 10

  • An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1400 block of Bowlin.

March 11

  • Telephone harassment was reported in the 2300 block of 1st Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 500 block of Lexington.

March 12

  • A person was arrested for assault in the 2300 block of Nall.

March 13

  • An information report was completed in the1900 block of 5th Street.

