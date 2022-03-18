PHOTO FEATURE — Here’s what is going in this Groves building
Published 12:26 am Friday, March 18, 2022
- A strip center is under construction next to Dominos and Bruce’s Market Basket in Groves. (Mary Meaux/The News)
The strip center is being built for Dominos and will have room for five other businesses at 4101 Main Ave., Groves. Once completed, the current Dominos location will be demolished, according to information from the city. (Mary Meaux/The News)